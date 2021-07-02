Gosden taking nothing for granted in Sandown Coral-Eclipse with Mishriff





By Andrew Atkinson

Despite top trainer John Gosden landing the world’s richest race, the $20 million Saudi Cup, with Mishriff, he is taking nothing for granted in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park on Saturday.

“This has been the plan for a long time – the idea was to freshen him up and give him every possible chance to come back for our summer programme. We’ve been happy with his preparation,” said Gosden.

“Mishriff has done nothing wrong since his first start of last season in the Newmarket Stakes,” said Gosden, co-trainer with son Thady.

“He’s won all his races since in great style – bar the Champion Stakes at Ascot – but Mishriff wears his heart on his sleeve,” said Gosden

Mishriff – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – goes head-to-head with St Mark’s Basilica, Addeybb and El Drama: “I’ve got tonnes of respect for Addeybb.

“The race is a test of the three-year-olds – against the older horses – and I’m perfectly aware of the task at hand with the best mile-and-a-quarter three-year-old colt in Europe, St Mark’s Basilica, running,” said Gosden.

Sandown’s going is good to soft, good in places on the round course and soft, good to soft in places on the sprint course, ahead of Saturday.

“We’ve had no rain since Tuesday evening, when there was around 6mm, taking the total to an inch of rain since Sunday,” said clerk of the course Andrew Cooper.

“I think Friday will be predominantly dry, but there’s a risk of a scattered shower in most forecasts. There’s the potential for more rain on Saturday – but it’s hard to get a clear handle on the volume,” he added.

Jockey David Egan rides Mishriff, retained by owner Prince Faisal.

Caption: John Gosden taking nothing for granted in Sandown Coral-Eclipse.

