Sandown’s £340,260 G1 Coral-Eclipse sees 4 go to post





By Andrew Atkinson

Sandown’s £340,260 1 mile Coral-Eclipse on Saturday sees a paltry four horses go to post in the Group One.

Four-year-old Mishriff (3.35) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info is 6-4 favourite to land a worthy purse, ahead of St Mark’s Basilica priced at 13-8.

The field was depleted after Armory, Japan and Wonderful Tonight were declared non-runners.

Mishriff landed both the Saudi Cup and the Dubai Sheema Classic in his two outings this season, when ridden by David Egan, who is in the saddle once again.

St Mark’s Basilica who won the Prix du Jockey Club French Derby in June is ridden by Ryan Moore.

Aidan O’Brien trained three-time Group 1 winner St Mark’s Basilica won both his races this year in France, having last ran in Britain when landing the Dewhurst.

William Haggas trained Addeybb, ridden by Tom Marquand, landed the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes for a second time in Australia in April. Roger Varian trained El Drama ridden by Andrea Atzeni completes the line-up.

Sandown Coral-Eclipse £340,260 winner’s purse runners and jockeys.

Addeybb – Tom Marquand

El Drama – Andrea Atzeni

Mishriff – David Egan

St Mark’s Basilica – Ryan Moore.

Spoof (1.15) is tipped each-way. Aricebo (1.50) is tipped to win the Group 3 Coral Charge over 5f under Jamie Spencer.

Hugh Palmer trained Acquitted (2.25) 7-1 under James Doyle is tipped each-way in the Coral Challenge Cup over 1m.

Statement (3.00) trained by Martin Meade and ridden by Ryan Moore is selected to win the Coral Distaff Fillies Listed race over 1m.

Makram (4.10). Run To Freedom (4.45). Helm Rock (5.15).

