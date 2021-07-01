



Anastasia Salkova and Valeria Zubcoff, took the gold and silver medals respectively last Saturday in the Individual Base Spain Championship held in the city of Valladolid.

Anastasia Salkova, who was competing for the first time at this level, performed a spectacular freehand exercise winning the youngest national category, achieving a score of 12,550.

Her partner Valeria Zubcoff, following her own excellent hands-free exercise achieved a score of 11,500 and was crowned as runner-up in Spain. All a reward for their commitment, effort and sacrifice.

In the infantil category, Karolina Luchynets and Eva Zatsepilina, who also debuted at this level, achieved seventh and ninth position respectively, thus getting into the top ten among the 125 gymnasts.

In the cadet category, another debutant, Jaana Androsova performed an impeccable exercise with clubs with which she achieved a fantastic ninth position.

Anna Romashova and Katya Pankratova alo impressed with good ball drills and work on the mat.

Congratulations to all the gymnasts and the entire technical team!