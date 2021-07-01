



By Andrew Atkinson

Simon Crisford saddles Aaddeey (3.15) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the bet365 Old Newton Cup Handicap over 1m 3f at Haydock Park on Saturday.

Aaddeey who finished fifth in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, won at Newmarket in May. Valyrian Steel (ew) trained by Roger Varian is worthy of support.

Alpinista (2.40) trained by Sir Mark Prescott and ridden by Luke Morris is tipped to win the Group 2 bet365 Lancashire Oaks Fillies and Mares over 1m 3f. Tribal Craft (ew) is worthy of support.

HAYDOCK PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.30 Turn On The Charm. 2.05 Dhushan. 2.40 Alpinista. Tribal Craft (ew). 3.15 Aaddeey (ew) Valyrian Steel (ew). 3.50 Adaay In Asia (ew). 4.25 Fivethousandtoone. 4.55 Country Carnival (ew).

LEICESTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.00 Accacia. 1.35 Ensyaaby. 2.10 True Courage. 2.45 Portfolio. 3.20 The Attorney. 3.55 Shecandoo. 4.30 Katie’s Kitten.

The post Aaddeey tipped in Haydock bet365 Old Newton Cup appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.