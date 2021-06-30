Two members of camera crew fall from cherry picker basket at Hamilton





By Andrew Atkinson

Hamilton race meeting was abandoned on June 29 following a serious incident occurring before racing – reported that two cameramen had fallen out of a Cherry picker.

Racing was delayed by an hour before the announcement was made to abandon racing after 3.35pm following consultation with the raceday stewards and senior members of the weighing room.

“About half an hour before we had a call about an emergency happening on the racecourse involving some RaceTech staff, and all our medical teams attended to it and very quickly we called the police.

“The ambulance and fire brigade reacted quickly too and were on the scene. We delayed racing to start with and our timeline kept being put back – the most important thing is the safety of the two casualties and getting them into the ambulances and taken to hospital.

“The decision was made by the stewards and us that we still didn’t have a timeline for when the site would be safe to race, so we decided to abandon racing,” said clerk of the course Harriet Graham.

Racing commentator Graham Cunningham, a pundit for Racing TV, tweeted that two members of camera crew fell from a cherry picker basket and landed on the roof of a RaceTech truck.

RaceTech tweeted that a full investigation into the incident was under way, with the company awaiting further news on the wellbeing of those involved.

