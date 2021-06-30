



Orihuela Partido Independent Costa party spokesman Peter Houghton live at Villamartin Plaza to discuss Orihuela Costa issues

By Andrew Atkinson

Orihuela Partido Independent Costa party spokesman Peter Houghton will be live at Villamartin Plaza on July 1 to discuss issues on the Orihuela Costa.

“Listen up, we all know Peter Houghton, a local political activist, and leader of the Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa,” Casey Shaddock President and spokesperson from Villamartin Plaza told The Leader.

“From the Villamartin Plaza, this Thursday, July 1 at 5pm our broadcast will be discussing the problems here in the Orihuela Costa and what ‘we’ can do to fix this!,” said Casey.

“You will be able to ask questions also! Please tune in and let’s see what we can do to make our Orihuela Costa better,” added Casey.

If you have any questions in advance please message them on the Villamartin Plaza Facebook page. Casey Shaddock Peter Houghton Villamartin Plaza

