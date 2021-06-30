



The cumulative incidence of infections in the province has increased 12 points in a week, from 31.46 cases per 100,000 inhabitants seven days ago to 43.27 on Tuesday, however, despite the increase, Alicante remains at “low risk” at the coronavirus semaphore. There are currently 806 active cases in the province; Seven days ago, 590 people were suffering from the disease.

The Ministry of Health updated the data by municipalities and departments on Tuesday. It says that that seven health areas in the province have increased their cumulative incidence in the last 14 days. Of these, the Marina Baixa, Elche and Torrevieja are at “medium risk”, above the average for the province.

In Elche, the cumulative incidence is currently 77.77 cases per 100,000 inhabitants; just a week ago it was at a rate of 42.48; This increase makes it the health authority with the highest rate of infections in the entire province. The 71 active cases a week ago has increased to 130 in those days. However, this health area includes the city of Elche, where in recent days there has been a rebound in positives related to end-of-year trips to Mallorca, where an outbreak has been detected that already affects about 100 students from the Valencian Community.

In La Marina Baixa, the cumulative incidence has gone from 42.66 cases to 66.73 in seven days, which also makes it a “medium risk” in the traffic light that measures the incidence rate. The health area, it has gone from 78 active infections to 122 in just seven days. Torrevieja is the third department with the same infection risk threshold, although the cumulative incidence has dropped from 65.37 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 56.11 . There are 103 people with the virus (a week ago there were 120).

At the threshold of “low risk”, that is, between 25 and 50 cases of accumulated incidence, are the departments of the General Hospital of Alicante, Sant Joan, Dénia, Elche-Crevillent and Elda (this health area is very close to the “new normal”, less than 25 rate cases).

In a “new normal” situation, the lowest risk area for the coronavirus, are Alcoy and Orihuela. In Alcoy the rate has gone from 26.33 cases a week ago to 21.21; and from 36 active cases it has dropped to 29. In Orihuela, the incidence has dropped: from 22.62 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 20.24 . Active cases remain at 34 where they were 38 a week ago.