Registration opens for 2021 Summer School.





The registration period for the 2021 Summer School that will take place across the Orihuela municipality, including the coast during the months of July and August, is now open.

This year the number of available places has increased significantly with up to 1,277 boys and girls able to benefit from these organised activities. There are also 140 reserved places, which will be managed directly by the Department of Social Welfare, aimed at families in situations of social vulnerability.

For the first time there will also be places available for students of the Infant Education units of 2 years in dedicated, San Bartolomé, Villar Palasí, Torremendo and La Aparecida, with up to 72 places on offer.

The price of the Summer School will be 60 euros for students who enrol for a full month and 30 euros for those who only enrol for a fortnight.

The Summer School is expected to take place at the facilities of CEIP Miguel Hernández, CEIP Villar Palasí and Fernando de Loaces in Orihuela, as well as on the coast and districts provided that a minimum of 12 registrations per centre is exceeded.

The Summer School, which this year will be called “Love of Vintage”, will take place from July 19 to August 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The main objective of the activities, provided by the Department of Education, is to offer people the ability to reconcile family and work life by offering an alternative of leisure and free time, as well as educational opportunities to children.

Registrations can be made by downloading and completing the forms available on the Ayuntamiento/ Department of Education webpage.