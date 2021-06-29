



By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

A new Mini-Pool League has been formed in the wake of the Torrevieja Summer Pool League being postponed this year.

A Montesinos Mini-League has been inaugurated by The Courtyard proprietors Samantha Barton and James Green, with eight teams set to get the summer season underway on July 7.

The Montesinos Mini-League teams competing are: The Courtyard (2), Dilly’s San Luis, O’Brien’s El Raso, Mickey’s Bar, Laguna Bar Entre Naranjos, George Bar San Luis and La Hacienda Lo Crispin.

“There are 14 fixtures, being seven at home and seven away, that runs from July 7 until October 7,” James Green told The Leader.

“The Montesinos Mini-League was formed to help bring bars back together following the Torrevieja Pool League summer season being postponed,” said James.

Following the coronavirus pandemic lockdown restrictions in place Torrevieja Pool League fixtures were postponed.

A return not to return to the green baize in the summer was announced by Chairman Alan Boswell in early June.

“After great thought and deliberation I decided not to run a summer competition,” Alan told The Leader.

“Teams that were interested are far too spread apart, from La Zenia, El Raso, Montesinos and Entre Naranjos, with only two teams in Torrevieja,” reasoned Alan.

“Hopefully the Torrevieja pool league will return back to normal come October for the winter league,” added Alan.