Construction of a new Calisthenics Park in Nueva Torrevieja





The Department of Parks and Gardens has begun construction work on a new calisthenics park, with an approximate area of ​​2,000 square meters, which is being contructed in Nueva Torrevieja, between calles Emil, Santa Petra y Bella Antonia.

The park will consist of two areas, each with a set of different exercises, two abdominal benches, jump bars, climbing frames, triple bars, instructional signs, benches, etc.

Calisthenics is a system of physical exercises using your own body weight, in which the movements of muscle groups are especially exercised. It is a training discipline that is gaining popularity across the world of fitness.

The councillor responsible, Gómez Candel, said that the cost of the park, which is being constructed through a minor contract, will be approximately 15,000 euro and should be completed by the end of July.