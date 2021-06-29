



Golf has always been considered a predominantly male sport. That might be true to some degree, but if you look through history, you will find many female golfers. Over the years, there have been many talented and successful female golfers who have made a mark in the golfing world. Today, we will talk about the top female golfers of all time. All these ladies have achieved tremendous accomplishments. They spent their lives playing golf and have proved why they are the best.

Here is a list of the top 5 female golfers from throughout history:

1. Mickey Wright

Mickey Wright was born in 1935 and at a time when there were barely any female golfers, she managed to beat all of the odds . Mickey Wright is one of the very few names to make it to the World Golf Hall of Fame. Mickey joined the LPGA in 1955, just a year after she began her professional career as a golfer.

Over the years, Wright won 13 majors and 82 LPGA events. It is reported that Ben Hogan once said that Mickey Wright had the best swing he had ever seen. She won 90 times as a professional. Surely, Wright was not just a pretty face and remains the most sought-after golfer in history.

2. Annika Sorenstam

Annika Sorenstam has acquired many achievements in her golfing career. This Swedish golfer is one of the greatest golfers of all time with more than 90 international titles in her name – more than any other female golfer to date. She also won 72 LPGA titles, including 10 majors and 18 international events. What’s interesting is that golf is not the only sport Annika excels at. Annika Sorenstam was also a highly ranked national tennis player in Sweden. This dynamic woman has contributed a lot to sports and deserves all the praise she can get. According to Forbes , she is also the highest-earning female golfer in the world. Annika retired in 2008.

3. Kathy Whitworth

Another famous golfer from the mid-1900s is Kathy Whitworth. Kathy is a great golfer and an incredible sportsperson. Her career took a massive leap when she won the Kelly Girls Open in 1962. Over the years, Whitworth bagged 88 LPGA tours – more than anyone else in the history of PGA and LPGA.

Like Wright, she also made it to the Golf Hall of Fame for her impressive achievements and talent. She retired at the age of 66 after competing at the Women’s Senior Golf Tour.

4. Karrie Webb

Karrie Webb is undoubtedly the most successful female golfer in Australia. She is one of the greatest names when it comes to professional female golfers. Karrie mainly competed in US-based LPGA events and won more than 41 tours – being one of the top ten of all time in the history of golf. She is also a three-time winner of the LPGA Vare Trophy.

Karrie has also been the LPGA Tour Leading Money Winner three times. Some of her most celebrated victories include winning 7 LPGA major championships. She also won the du Maurier Classic in 1999, LPGA Championship in 2001, U.S. Women’s Open in 2000 and 2001, Women’s British Open in 2002, and the Kraft Nabisco Championship in 2000 and 2006.

Thanks to her incredible achievements she was named GWAA Female Player of the Year and was awarded an LPGA Achievement Award in 2000. Moreover, in 2005, Webb also made it to the World Golf Hall of Fame.

5. Se Ri Pak

Se Ri Pak deserves a special mention because she is the reason why we see golf the way we do today. Being the first and only Korean player on the LPGA, she introduced the world to Korean golfers. Today, the country is one of the top performers and dominates the game. Pak has won one US Women’s Open, which was in 1998, 20 LPGA tours and 5 majors.

She was also included in the Golf Hall of Fame in 2007. Se Ri Pak is truly a force to be reckoned with as she is the true catalyst for Korean women in the world of professional golfing.