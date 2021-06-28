



As a startup, you might have limited resources in your hands. And there are a lot of things you need to do when it comes to maintaining and optimizing your website and your team. Of course, you can’t do it all alone. That’s where technology comes in.

This article will provide you with nine different technological tools that can significantly help you in various sectors, ranging from web optimization to collaboration and project management.

Let’s get started.

1. Choose Scalable Web Hosting

When setting up your website, you’ll need a reputable WordPress hosting provider to help get your site online. One of the crucial aspects you should look at when choosing one is the plan’s scalability.

Because your business will grow and hosting packages have their limits, you’ll want to use a hosting provider that can quickly scale up depending on your needs. This means upgrading from shared hosting to cloud or VPS hosting with ease and no downtime.

2. Use Website Optimization Tools

Website optimization is vital because it helps ensure that you generate more and more traffic and conversions for your business. The practice involves analyzing your site’s user experience (UX), search performance, and accessibility.

Since you might not have the necessary technical expertise, website optimization tools can do the job for you. Here are some of the best options on the market:

3. Automate Workload

Running an online business will require maintaining the technological aspect of your company and keeping everything up-to-date. If you don’t have a dedicated IT team, it will be hard to stay on top of everything, especially if you don’t have much experience and knowledge.

That’s where workload automation comes in. It’s the practice of using software to trigger, run, manage, and schedule repetitive business tasks and IT processes. This can help reduce errors and improve the overall efficiency of the business.

Here are some of the best workload automation tools:

4. Install Security Software

As you know, website security is essential to keep your site safe from cyberattacks and stop hackers from accessing sensitive information. While you can improve your safety by implementing the best practices of web security, having security software can significantly reduce the risks.

Here are two security software that can help you add additional security layers to your website:

Cloudflare – A web application firewall that analyzes your incoming traffic for suspicious activities and blocks it from entering your website. It can protect your website against attacks, like SQL injections and cross-site scripting .

– A that analyzes your incoming traffic for suspicious activities and blocks it from entering your website. It can protect your website against attacks, like and . Cloud CDN – A content delivery network is vital for security because it makes sure that your primary server isn’t overloaded with traffic. It reduces the risk of getting spam attacks like DDoS , which overwhelms your site with traffic and makes your website unusable.

5. Use Social Media Tools

Startup businesses know the importance of using social media to connect with their prospective customers. However, since your team is likely still relatively small, it might be difficult to constantly go on social media to interact with your target market.

Luckily, various social media scheduling tools can help you schedule posts to be published at specific times without you entering the social media platforms themselves.

By doing this, you can create next week’s or month’s posts in advance, all at once. Then use the scheduling tools to publish them when your traffic and engagement are at their peak.

Some scheduling tools also include social listening, where they can help you identify trends, potential customers, and people’s opinions about your business. Below are some of the best social media tools:

6. Use an Accounting Software

As a startup, one of the first tools you will need to get started is accounting software. Excellent accounting software will help you craft invoices, record outgoing and incoming transactions, identify and follow up past-due receivables and create reports that help you analyze your business’s financial health.

Here are of my recommended accounting software for small businesses:

7. Create a Complete Customer Service Experience

To create a complete customer service experience, you need to have a customer relationship management tool. It helps you manage your customers and potential customers by logging and tracking every aspect of every customer relationship you’ve fostered.

Using CRM tools also helps you segment customer data to help you determine your target market. Some of them can also help generate marketing and sales campaigns, as well as sales reporting, so you can identify problems and find solutions based on behavioral patterns.

Thus, here are some great CRM solutions to assist you:

8. Consider Remote Working Tools

Today’s businesses are moving towards working remotely from the comfort of their homes or other remote working spaces. With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, companies need to provide remote working tools that can help their employees effectively communicate and collaborate with their teams.

When it comes to remote working tools, these two bring plenty of benefits:

Slack – The existence of team chat apps like Slack makes it easy for you to communicate through text messaging or video calls.

– The existence of team chat apps like Slack makes it easy for you to communicate through text messaging or video calls. TeamViewer – It’s a small desktop tool that helps connect you to a computer at another physical location. This allows you to access and support the computer user and is especially useful for the IT and customer service departments.

9. Invest in Collaboration Tools

New businesses, especially the ones with a remote workforce, will need to collaborate online. Thus, investing in collaboration and project management tools will help ease communication and keep track of the projects.

File-sharing systems like Dropbox and Google Drive are a must-have. They can help you make sure that everyone is working on the same version of the same document. Your team can work in real-time and see what work people have added with only a slight delay.

To keep up with the projects you have and where they are in terms of progress, use project management tools like Wrike and Trello . They will help you easily manage everything from one place. These cloud-based platforms provide an overview of each project and allow everyone in the team to monitor their progress until completion.

Conclusion

Now you know the top nine technological business tools that can significantly help your startup.

Remember that using these can help you and your team, so you don’t have to monitor things constantly and can instead focus more on expanding your business. Go ahead and try out some of the tools – that’s the best way to see which ones suit your startup most.

Good luck!