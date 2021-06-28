



Racing San Miguel have renewed part of its board of directors with the incorporation of Chema Valero as president, Óscar Verdún as vice president and Darío García as secretary. The new members join Juanma Lorente and Rosi Quesada, who remain as member and treasurer, respectively.

Chema Valero (San Miguel de Salinas, 1993) is a journalist and academic researcher at the Miguel Hernández University in Elche. He served as press officer for Orihuela C.F. of the Third Division for three seasons, until 2019.

He has been a fan of Racing San Miguel since its foundation, and has collaborated with the club in communication tasks at specific times during the last decade, being responsible for this area since November 2020.

“Our objective is to offer San Miguel as a local competitive project, which encourages the young people to get involved in one of the many activities that exists in the town,” said a club spokesperson.

Óscar Verdún arrived at the San Miguelero club from Racing Playas de Orihuela in the 2018/2019 season, and has been involved in various support tasks for the board in the management of grassroots football and the first team. A born worker, he is always the first to help with the organisation of and projects.

Darío García also has a passion for Racing San Miguel, which he has followed closely since its foundation in the 2011/2012 season, first as a fan and later as a delegate for the regional and youth teams.