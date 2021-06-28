



By Andrew Atkinson

Hundreds of patients were left standing in long queues as they waited for their second COVID-19 vaccine jab on Monday, June 28, at San Miguel De Salinas.

Following the cancellation of second vaccines earlier in June new appointments were arranged for second dose vaccine injections at Casa Cultural Centre at Plaza Jaime, San Miguel De Salinas.

Queues backed-up in the late morning/early afternoon, with people waiting for an hour-plus to receive their vaccines.

People queuing were handed out a form to complete, with their name, NIE, where the vaccine was undertaken, date and signature required.

No one was available to comment regarding the delays.