



Zinnias are mostly annual plants, and very popular because of their colourful, daisy-like flowers with vivid colours from red, orange and deep pink to green.

They have a long flowering season, from summer right up to the first frosts and are perfect for filling gaps in the border and planting in container displays. The long stemmed varieties make great cut flowers.

Attractive to all pollinating insects, including bees and butterflies, and especially hoverflies.

Zinnias thrive in hot, dry conditions, so grow them in well-drained soil in a sunny, sheltered spot.

Best grown from fresh seed every year. When flowers have faded, seeds are found behind the base of the petals. Store the seeds in an airtight container, until ready to sow in Spring.