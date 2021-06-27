



Plenty of Pomp and Ceremony at Orihuela Cathedral on Saturday as the British Ambassador, Mayor, VIPs, guests and over 200 veterans joined in the combined celebration of Armed Forces Day and the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion.

We report on the loss of valuable memorabilia following a break in at the La Zenia home of American Film Star Al Matthews and good news, we hope, for the tourist industry as the Spanish Government says that they will not cave in to EU demands requiring the quarantine of UK holidaymakers.

Image courtesy of OHT Vega Baja