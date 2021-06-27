



Canonized and Century Dream Bath 14-1 double

By Andrew Atkinson

Charlie Appleby trained Hurricane Lane (4-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Group 1 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh on Saturday.

Hurricane Lane, ridden by William Buick reeled in leader Lone Eagle (11-2) under Frankie Dettori, to snatch victory by a neck. Wordsworth (11-1) finished third. High Definition (9-4f) was an unplaced disappointing tenth.

“It was a fantastic performance from a horse that’s improved. I always thought I’d get there – although it was a short margin,” said Buick.

“He quickened up well after Frankie stole a lead, the long time leader,” said Buick.

“Charlie was happy with him – and he looked a picture. Hurricane Lane took it all in his stride.

“A horse with a great mind – and ability as well. I’m in a privileged position to ride horses like this.

“From a jockey’s point of view Charlie Appleby is one of the best trainers to ride for,” added Buick.

Hurricane Lane was slashed to 8-1 from 20-1 for the Qipco King George V1 and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on July 24.

Canonized (5-2) and Century Dream (16-5) were winning fromthehorsesmouth.info selections at Windsor returning a 14-1 double. Alfred Boucher (5-1) from 13-2 (ew) was placed.

Glorious Journey (9-2) was a fromthehorsesmouth.info winning tip at Newmarket. Charlie Hills trained Spoof (7-2) from 4-1 was a winning tip at Chester. Costa Adeje (17-2), and Saligo Bay (9-4) were placed each-way tips at Chester.

William Haggas trained Scattering (7-1) ridden by Cieron Fallon in the William Hill EBF 5f Novice Stakes; Sir Michael Stoute trained Hasty Sailor (9-4) in the William Hill 1m 4f Handicap; Pallas Dancer (5-1) from 13-2 in the William Hill Handicap over 1m 2f were ew tips placed at Newcastle.

At Doncaster Millie Lou (11-4) from 4-1 was placed. Selections Blackheath (5.15), Mohareb (7.15) and Steel An Icon (8.15) were non-runners.

Canonized (5-2), Glorious Journey (9-2), Century Dream (16-5), Hurricane Lane (4-1) and Spoof (7-2) returned a 1,819-1 five horse fromthehorsesmouth.info winning accumulator.

A Lucky 31 paid £5,018; Canadian bet returned £4,995 and Super Yankee bet returned £4,995.

William Buick rode fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Hurricane Lane to victory in Irish Derby.

