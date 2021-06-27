Hurricane Lane fromthehorsesmouth.info tip lands Irish Derby

By
Andrew Atkinson
-
0

  • fromthehorsesmouth.info Super Yankee £4,995
  • Canonized and Century Dream Bath 14-1 double

By Andrew Atkinson

Charlie Appleby trained Hurricane Lane (4-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Group 1 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh on Saturday.

Hurricane Lane, ridden by William Buick reeled in leader Lone Eagle (11-2) under Frankie Dettori, to snatch victory by a neck. Wordsworth (11-1) finished third. High Definition (9-4f) was an unplaced disappointing tenth.

“It was a fantastic performance from a horse that’s improved. I always thought I’d get there – although it was a short margin,” said Buick.

“He quickened up well after Frankie stole a lead, the long time leader,” said Buick.

“Charlie was happy with him – and he looked a picture. Hurricane Lane took it all in his stride.

“A horse with a great mind – and ability as well. I’m in a privileged position to ride horses like this.

“From a jockey’s point of view Charlie Appleby is one of the best trainers to ride for,” added Buick.

Hurricane Lane was slashed to 8-1 from 20-1 for the Qipco King George V1 and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on July 24.

Canonized (5-2) and Century Dream (16-5) were winning fromthehorsesmouth.info selections at Windsor returning a 14-1 double. Alfred Boucher (5-1) from 13-2 (ew) was placed.

Glorious Journey (9-2) was a fromthehorsesmouth.info winning tip at Newmarket. Charlie Hills trained Spoof (7-2) from 4-1 was a winning tip at Chester. Costa Adeje (17-2), and Saligo Bay (9-4) were placed each-way tips at Chester.

William Haggas trained Scattering (7-1) ridden by Cieron Fallon in the William Hill EBF 5f Novice Stakes; Sir Michael Stoute trained Hasty Sailor (9-4) in the William Hill 1m 4f Handicap; Pallas Dancer (5-1) from 13-2 in the William Hill Handicap over 1m 2f were ew tips placed at Newcastle.

At Doncaster Millie Lou (11-4) from 4-1 was placed. Selections Blackheath (5.15), Mohareb (7.15) and Steel An Icon (8.15) were non-runners.

Canonized (5-2), Glorious Journey (9-2), Century Dream (16-5), Hurricane Lane (4-1) and Spoof (7-2) returned a 1,819-1 five horse fromthehorsesmouth.info winning accumulator.

A Lucky 31 paid £5,018; Canadian bet returned £4,995 and Super Yankee bet returned £4,995.

Caption:

William Buick rode fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Hurricane Lane to victory in Irish Derby.

The post Hurricane Lane fromthehorsesmouth.info tip lands Irish Derby appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here