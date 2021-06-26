



Pedro Ángel Torres Molina has taken office in the post of Mojácar Council Works, Garden Services and Cemetery Councillor.

Candidate for the 2019 municipal elections in ninth position on the Popular Party list, he becomes a councillor after his party colleague, Agustín Montoya Pérez, resigned due to retirement, taking on his responsibilities in the Council.

Pedro Ángel Torres, 43, is married and has two children. He is a legal expert and comes from a family of extensive Mojácar tradition

Although he had already been exercising the new responsibilities he now holds in the Council following his predecessor’s resignation, he was not sworn in as councillor until last Thursday at an extraordinary plenary meeting.

Mojácar Mayor, Rosa María Cano, in the name of the Corporation welcomed him to municipal life and thanked him for his dedication and the efficient work carried out on taking on the tasks of the post, even before his official appointment. She also wanted to wish him the best on his new path.

In his first statements as Mojácar Council councillor, Pedro Ángel Torres, underlined his intention to “unconditionally” get involved in his new responsibility.

“I’m here to try and resolve everything my village could need and which is within my power: at the service of all Mojácans, regardless of their ideology. I’m here to work and to collaborate so that my village is the place it deserves to be.”