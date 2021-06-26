



Murcia’s Region International Airport inaugurated a new destination last Friday with the Moroccan city of Oujda, a route that is being operated twice weekly by Air Arabia.

The new route will connect the region of Murcia with Morocco for the first time, with a total of four flights arriving and departing on Friday’s and Monday’s.

Operated by Air Arabia with an Airbus 320 and with a capacity for 174 passengers, the service got underway last Friday with the landing of flight MAC387 from Oujda Angads Airport.

The general director of the AIRM concession company, Mariano Menor, accompanied the regional director of Air Arabia for Spain, France and Portugal, Khalid Chakrane Bachtiri, and the commercial executive of Air Arabia in Spain, Lukas Krejcik, at the premiere of the route.

Last week the company also began a direct route from Málaga to Fez.