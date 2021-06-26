



For the first time in a long time Carp-R-Us fished a match in Región de Murcia. The Embalse de Argos is amongst the most picturesque venues on the club calendar and the fishing generally makes the long drive worthwhile. Today was no exception with almost half the anglers recording double figure weights.

The winner, from peg one on the cold side, was Ian Brown who caught an excellent 31.40kg using slow sinking feeder and pellet tactics. The next the places all came from the warm side with Ken Willcock with 18.28kg caught on feeder and pellet just beating Steve Fell who had 17.22kg from the peg next door using similar tactics. Tom Marshall finished fourth with 11.10kg from peg 11 using the method feeder and pellet.

