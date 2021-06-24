



The San Fulgencio Council has taken on 3 new employees to carry out maintenance tasks in public spaces across the municipality. Councillor Ana Mª Villena said they will be engaged primarily as masonry workers.

She indicated that the new workers “have already joined the municipal staff on a six-month contract that will last until December.”

The addition of these workers is made possible thanks to a subsidy of 29,311.47 euros from the Ministry of Sustainable Economy, Labor and Employment and LABORA, within the EMCORP program, which asks local councils to hire unemployed people, who are at least thirty years of age.