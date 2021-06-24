O’Brien eyes 15th G1 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby with High Definition





By Andrew Atkinson

Aidan O’Brien saddles High Definition (3.45) tipped to land Saturday’s Group One Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, one of five entries by the Ballydoyle based maestro, ridden by Ryan Moore.

Charlie Appleby trained Hurricane Lane, under William Buick, is tipped each-way.

Mojo Star (5-1) and Hurricane Lane (11-2), who finished second and third behind Adayar in the Cazoo Derby, go to post, alongside Goodwood’s Cocked Hat winner Lone Eagle.

Rossa Ryan rides Mojo Star, following a spell on the sidelines with a broken collarbone and appendicitis since late May.

In the Group Two GAIN Railway Stakes over 6f Cadamosto (3.05) trained by O’Brien and ridden by Moore is tipped to win. More Beautiful (2.30).

Harry’s Bar (2.00) is tipped each-way in the Listed Dubai Duty Free Dash Stakes over 6f.

O’Brien’s five runners are High Definition, Arturo Toscanini, Matchless, Van Gogh and Wordsworth.

Mac Swiney (8-1), winner of the Irish 2,000 Guineas and fourth at Epsom, aims to give trainer Jim Bolger his third Classic victory of the campaign.

Donnacha O’Brien-trained Fernando Vichi and Earlswood, trained by Johnny Murtagh are amongst entries.

The going at The Curragh is good, good to firm in places.

Dubai Duty Free Group One Irish Derby runners and jockeys:

Arturo Toscanini Emmet McNamara

Earlswood Ben Coen

Fernando Vichi Gavin Ryan

High Definition Ryan Moore

Hurricane Lane William Buick

Lone Eagle Frankie Dettori

Mac Swiney Kevin Manning

Matchless Michael Hussey

Mojo Star Rossa Ryan

Van Gogh Colin Keane

Wordsworth Seamie Heffernan

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby betting: 2-1 High Definition, 4-1 Mojo Star, 5-1 Hurricane Lane, 7-1 Mac Swiney, 15-2 Lone Eagle, 12-1 Van Gogh, 14-1 Wordsworth, 16-1 Earlswood, 20-1 Fernando Vichi, 33-1 Arturo Toscanini, 66-1 Matchless.

CURRAGH fromthehorsesmouth.info selections. 4.20: True Self. 4.50: Sinawann. 5.25: Blue For You (ew) 8-1. 5.55: Arcadian Sunrise.

WINDSOR fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.55 Gin Palace (ew). 2.25 King Of War. 3.00 Canonized. 3.35 Century Dream. 4.10 Alfred Boucher (ew). 4.45 Fernando Rah. 5.20 Dubai Emperor (ew).

DONCASTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.15 Blackheath (ew). 5.45 Millie Love (ew). 6.15 Dawson Lane. 6.45 Harmony Lil. 7.15 Mohareb (ew). 7.45 Fashion Free. 8.15 Steel An Icon.

