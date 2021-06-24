Local author donates book royalties to Finca la Castellana





FINCA LA CASTELLANA IN SAN MIGUEL TO RECEIVE ROYALTIES FROM JULY SALES of PODENCOS MAKE YOU SMILE, by Nola the Untrainable.

An Amazon review says, “This book made me laugh out loud, It’s brilliant. Very well written.”

For a light-hearted look at ex-pat life on the Costa Blanca through the eyes of a rescued Spanish Podenco dog, this book is for you.

Although fiction, it’s written with experience of ‘Living the dream’ and volunteering with dog rescue.

Nola has mastered the art of speaking English, but will her Oomans, Susan and David ever understand dog-speak? They carry on with their normal day-to-day activities, blissfully unaware of Nola’s quirky take on their lives.

You’ll find answers to, ‘What happened to the Haggis,’ ‘How come the dragon slayed Saint George,’ ‘How did a snake turn this Podenco into a radio star,’ and much more.

BE WARNED:- Have hankies ready for both the laughter and the tears.

Nola’s very pleased to be able to support the Finca with the sterling work they do. With so many different animals in their care and enormous outgoings, they are constantly fund raising. Please help HER to help THEM.

Paperback and e-book available on Amazon