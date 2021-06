Johnston’s nap hand in Newcastle £150,000 Northumberland Plate

By Andrew Atkinson

Mark Johnston saddles a nap hand five runners in the Newcastle showcase William Hill £150,000 Northumberland Plate Handicap on Saturday.

Trainer Johnston’s entries include Mildenberger, Watersmeet, Themaxwecan, Lucky Deal and Hochfeld.

Roger Varian trained Australis (3.30) 8-1 ridden by David Egan is tipped each-way, Charlie Fellowes trained Dubious Affair 7-1 ridden by Jamie Spencer, tipped each-way, noted when going down by a head in Royal Ascot’s Copper Horse Stakes; Rainbow Dreamer 10-1 (ew) and Joseph O’Brien trained Grandmaster Flash are amongst the line-up.

Kevin Ryan trained Brando (2.20) (ew) 12-1 ridden by Tom Eaves is noted in the Group Three William Hill Chipchase Stakes over 6f, alongside Clive Cox trained Diligent Harry, ridden by Hector Crouch, tipped to win; Khuzaam and Tabdeed are noted.

William Haggas saddles Scattering (1.15) (ew) under Cieron Fallon. Lexington Dash (1.45) (ew) 10-1; Fleeting Prince (8-1) (ew).

Charlie Fellowes saddles bottom weight Byron Hill (2.55) 8st 10lb (ew) 12-1 in the William Hill Northumberland Vase over 2m; A Star Above (ew) 8-1 is also noted.

Hasty Sailor (4.05) (ew). Zip (ew). Pallas Dancer (5.10) (ew).

Newcastle Northumberland Plate runners and jockeys:

1 Trueshan Rhys Clutterbuck (5lb)

2 Mildenberger Franny Norton

3 Rainbow Dancer Jim Crowley

4 Watersmeet Joe Fanning

5 Themaxwecan Silvestre de Sousa

6 Reshoun Andrea Atzeni

7 Dubious Affair Jamie Spencer

8 Lucky Deal Andrew Breslin 5lb

9 Sir Chauvelin Paul Mulrennan

10 Island Brave Ray Dawson 3lb

11 Alright Sunshine Billy Garritty (3lb)

12 Hochfeld Ben Curtis

13 Grandmaster Flash Dylan Browne McMonagle (3lb)

14 Australis David Egan

15 Stargazer Paul Hanagan

16 Nicholas T Ben Robinson

17 Rajinsky Tom Eaves

18 Galata Bridge Luke Morris

19 Mancini David Probert

20 Just Hubert Graham Lee.

NEWMARKET fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.00 Calm Skies. 1.35 Beheld. 2.05 Cashet. 2.40 Logican. 3.15 Glorious Journey (ew). 3.50 Franklet. 4.25 Fiordland (ew).

CHESTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.10 Sunset Salute. 2.45 Caroline Dale. 3.20 Cairn Island (ew). 3.55 Costa Adeje (ew). 4.30 Salijo Bay (ew). 5.05 Iconic Belle (ew). 5.40 Spoof (ew).

