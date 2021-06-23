THE NEW CARDENAL BELLUGA THEATRE GROUP.





Due to the clamp down over the long months of covid we were unable to perform shows at our local theatre in San Fulgencio. However we are ready to start rehearsals in the next few months, providing we can get more members to help us out.

Yes we need more members and that means you! We are a friendly group and enjoy lots of fun during rehearsals.

We are looking for interested people willing to take on singing, dancing, acting, behind stage, and front of house, all these jobs can be shown so there’s no need to be afraid.

We are also looking for technical people for lighting, sound, and a seamstress for altering costumes. If you feel you could offer your services.

Please contact TOM FORD on 966 790 547.Or thomasford442@yahoo.co.uk.