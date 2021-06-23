



THANKS and appreciation has been given to Rojales Town Hall from the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre.

The council have announced they are donating €6,000 to help assist in the work that the centre does. It is the third year running that Rojales Council has given the grant and founders and of Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre Rod and Sue Weeding are delighted to receive the support to help with the care and upkeep of the 122 horses, ponies and donkeys.

“Rojales has been the only council to recognise, support and help us over the years and we can’t thank them enough.” Sue added “We feel very lucky to be part of the Rojales community.

They have always been there for us and have been a support for us. Whenever we have needed anything they have tried to find ways to help us.”

Operating for over a decade rescuing and caring for abandoned and neglected equines from all over Spain, Sue says it is quite an achievement to get recognition from the Town Hall and hopes others will follow suit and support them also.

“We really are doing a public service. We have only actually taken 3 animals from Rojales but for example, in neighbouring Almoradi, we have rescued 27.”

Whilst they can never thank Rojales enough, it is still just a drop in the ocean to how much money the Rescue Centre requires to operate on a weekly basis. They were recently asked to do a costing of how much they have spent over the years caring for these animals and the amount is staggering at over €1.7 million.

Much of this has come from Rod and Sue’s own pockets, but the rest is thanks to the selfless work of the many volunteers and donations from our supporters and the Rojales Town Hall.

Its amazing how many people have helped us make a difference with animal welfare and we will continue to do so in every way we can. It is thanks to our supporters and Town Halls like Rojales that will allow and help us to continue our work.

For more information on the work the Rescue Centre does or to make a donation, visit website www.easyhorsecare.net