



The Orihuela City Council has acquired seven new vehicles for Road Cleaning-RSU, Emergencies and Local Police. The vehicles will be used to replace existing means that are reaching the end of their lives.

A total of 283,745 euros is being spent on the acquisition of three hybrid 4×4 off-road vehicles, two 100% electric 5-seater vans and another two, of 3 and 9 hybrid seats. The delivery of the vehicles is between 1 and 2 months.

Councillor José Galiano, who is responsible for the council fleet, said that “with these acquisitions we meet all agreements in full and we also comply with the tender process. In addition, we are improving the fleet so as to ensure that workers have greater safety when they are providing these essential services. All this is coupled with caring for the environment since the seven vehicles are all labelled 0 and eco ”.