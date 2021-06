By Andrew Atkinson

Alicante Policia local were informed that a suspicious package had washed ashore at Tabarca Island that lead to the discovery of hashish.

The Police located the drugs nearby the shores of the Lighthouse after being tipped off, via a telephone call.

The drugs were transferred to Tabarca Island Santa Pola police units, containing 70 packages of 500gms, weighing 35 kilos of hashish.