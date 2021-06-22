



C.D. Benijófar 0 – 0 Hondón Nieves C.F.

By Andrew Atkinson

CD Benijofar completed their Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 2020-21 season with a goalless draw against Hondon Nieves CF.

“We said goodbye to the season with a draw at home, taking a good point.

“We wanted to end this season with a home win, but it couldn’t be, despite having several clear scoring chances we were unable to take advantage.

“We bring to an end the team’s first season to a close in the 1st Regional, and we couldn’t be more proud.

“They have stood up from start to finish, dealing with the many injuries we have suffered, and we ended up in the group that fought for promotion. Little more could be asked for.

“From the club we want to thank all those who have made it possible for us to have enjoyed this great year for the team, the players, the coaching staff, the City Council, our main sponsor Vegafibra, and other companies that have collaborated,” said a spokesperson from CD Benijofar.