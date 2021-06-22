



With online casinos becoming one of the most coveted entertainment sources of our time, it’s easy to see why modern slot games have become a smash-hit worldwide. These action-packed games never fail to bring the heat, offering an insane amount of variety that’s nearly unmatched in the gaming world.

Of course, just because they come in all shapes and sizes doesn’t mean they’re all equally beloved. Some themes in slot games do far better than others, and if you’re thinking of giving them a shot, here are some of the best ones to look out for!

The Crypto Theme

Some people might be puzzled by the crypto theme in online slots, but with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin becoming a common payment option in online casinos, it’s easy to see where it originates. Many top-notch Bitcoin slots bring the crypto theme with them. Instead of focusing on common fantasy or romance tropes, they inject gameplay with references relevant to the wonderful world of cryptocurrencies! While this might not seem too enticing to those unfamiliar with the concept, crypto users seem to be loving it!

In a way, these games can be as educational as they are fun. They often reference important features of many cryptocurrencies, so newbies can easily pick up a few tips that can be useful when entering the world of crypto. When design and gameplay are in question, players can expect a futuristic look. The gameplay is fast-paced, and the colors are bright and lively with a neon glow!

Ancient Civilizations

People often say that if we don’t learn from history we’re bound to repeat it. The good news is, modern themed slots seem to take this to heart! The theme of ancient civilizations is one of the most popular ones in slot games. Mainly drawing from the rich mythologies of long-lost empires, users can find plenty of games that include imagery of Ancient Greece, ancient Egypt, the Mayans, and the Roman Empire.

While some people might find history boring, it’s safe to say that these slots are anything but. Most of the time, they mix up magic and history to create fantastical game settings that anyone can get into! When giving some of these games a shot, players will run into earth-shattering godly squabbles, epic gladiator fights, and exploratory adventures through ancient tombs. The opportunities to experiment here are endless, so you never truly know what to expect!

The Fruit Theme

Some people might find the fruit theme in slot games outdated, but most consider it a timeless classic! The fruit theme is slots has been around since their early conception. In essence, it includes replacing the symbols of the game with a variety of fruits.

Sure, it might not be revolutionary, but it’s colorful, fun, and nostalgic! Modern iterations of the fruit theme in slot games usually combine it with other themes to give it some pizazz. A few excellent examples include the fruit-party theme combo, the fruit-game show combo, and the fruit-royalty combo!