



The General Hospital of Alicante have announce there are no patients with coronavirus in the intensive care unit.

“At this time there are no longer any patients with covid-19 in the ICU of the General Hospital of Alicante. The last patient has gone up to the ward, after more than 50 days admitted to Intensive Care,” said a hospital spokesperson.

“Dahdah Belkacem, 56, has been full of energy, happy to be leaving the ICU and very grateful to all the professionals who have cared so much for him during this ordeal.

“We hope that this favorable situation can be maintained over time, also thanks to the efforts of the citizens,” added the spokesperson.