Racing San Miguel cleared of allegations by Callosa Deportivo CF





By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel have been cleared from allegations made by Callosa Deportivo CF surrounding the playing of an illegal player in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 relegation 2020-21 play-offs.

A statement from the club said:

‘The Sole Competition Judge of the Valencian Community Soccer Federation has decided to dismiss the claim of Callosa Deportiva CF 20/21 for an alleged improper line-up, which intended to relegate Racing San Miguel CF to Second Regional in the offices.

Finally, it will be the callosino team that will lose the category, after the results that occurred on June 13, being relegated.

We anticipated it. We were completely convinced that there was no reason to penalise ourselves and we have defended ourselves in the offices, as we have done in the field for the last decade. Especially in this season, which has been hard for everyone for not being able to be with you at the Montesico Blanco, due to COVID-19 concerns.’