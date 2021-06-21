La Vila return to top flight of National rugby





By Andrew Atkinson

La Vila defeated Gernika gaining promotion to the top flight of National rugby after a 26-22 victory at El Pantano.

“It’s a new feat for our wonderful rugby team with this promotion, showing their talent and their worth to face the best,” said said the Mayor of Vila Joiosa, Andreu Verdú.

“Congratulations to all of them for bringing the name of Vila Joiosa back to the top of national rugby,” he said.

José Ramón Uclés, councillor for Sports from Vile, said: “Congratulations to all the coaching staff, directors, players and fans for the merit of leading the team to this victory.

“It is an enormous joy for the fans of rugby from the village and very good news for Vila Joiosa.”

Visitors Gernika dominated the match and looked to have done enough for victory leading 7-16 at the interval.

In the second half, CR La Vila managed to tie at 19-19, prior to Gernika nudging ahead once again with a 3-point difference.

The Villero team threw strength and heart, and their fans from the stands gave enthusiasm, pushing CR La Vila for glory – achieved with another seven points with just three minutes remaining to return a 26-22 win.

Joy from La Vila was celebrated with players, coaching staff and managers, accompanied by fans in the stands, in gaining the return to the top flight of national rugby.

The Mayor of La Vila, accompanied by the President and members of the Spanish Rugby Federation, the DG of Sports of the Generalitat and the councillor of Sports from Vila, presented the runner-up trophy to Gernika.

The Championship trophy was presented to CR La Vila, celebrated to the singing of ‘Championes’ along with the fans.