



The mayor of Benidorm, Toni Pérez, has been appointed as the new provincial president after resignation of Carlos Mazón on Thursday.

Pérez takes up his new appointment along with running mate Ana Serna, currently the Alcaldesa of Albatera.

Following their selection, the pair immediately made their commitment toward the defence of water in the community, a subject in which Serna particularly is fully versed, serving as she does as the Deputy responsible for the water cycle in the Alicante Diputacion.

In accepting their appointments Pérez said ‘Defending our water is also defending our future, the future of our farmers and irrigators and the future of Alicante”.

As a champion of tourism the Benidorm mayor also committed his management committee to the reactivation of the sector and to the economy as a whole.