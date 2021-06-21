



Quote: ‘Alicante Port to host leg of Sailing World Tour La Vuelta al Mundo in 2022’

By Andrew Atkinson

Alicante Port hosted the third and final leg of Ocean Race Europe, a new competition as part of the Sailing World Tour.

In a boost for the hospitality sector, the city hosted 12 international crews, with around 600 tourist apartments booked up from June 9, prior to setting sail for Genoa where they arrived on June 19.

“The event was considered such a success that Alicante Port will host this section of the Sailing World Tour (La Vuelta al Mundo) in 2022, when the same 65-foot long boats will return to the city’s coastline,” said a spokesperson.