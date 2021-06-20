



The rules for relaxing the wearing of masks are causing some concern as many community leaders are saying they were not consulted prior to the decision being made by central government.

Information from Age in Spain about Residencia, if you are still one of those residents in need of the document, and we lay bare the false claims made by the Daily Mail and others, including one local English Language Newspaper, about the sale of poppies here in Spain by the Royal British Legion.

Photo Courtesy of OHT Vega Baja