Study looks at instability of Orihuela Costa Walkway





The Orihuela City Council has begun a geotechnical study of the Orihuela Costa coastal walkway, which is looking at the instability that is caused by episodes of intense rains, a number of which have been experienced in recent months, and the strong waves that wash up over the path, causing landslides and sinkholes on an increasingly regular basis.

In the last few months, there have been four landslides that have occurred on the walkway along the Oriolano coast, the last one, just a few days ago, where La Caleta meets with Cala Capitán and where huge gaps have revealed the precariousness of the construction.

The Departments of Infrastructures and Beaches have finally admitted that they are concerned about these landslides, which they hope to resolve with the technical study. It will determine the properties of the existing materials and the hydrogeological conditions that technically affect the behavior of the land in the face of repeated episodes of torrential rains, and that are becoming increasingly frequent.

With the conclusions drawn from the study, the authorities will be better able to calculate the parameters to be used in the sizing of the structural elements necessary to determine things like the most suitable slope stabilisation to guarantee security and safety.

The soil in Orihuela Costa is clay based, hence the characteristic reddish colour that gives its name to the well-known coastal area, Cabo Roig. The erosion of the sea and the rains soften the land and sometimes cause landslides, which, in some cases, are dangerous.

The residents of Orihuela Costa, however, focus on the lack of maintenance by the responsible administrations, the Orihuela City Council, the Generalitat and the Provincial Coastal Service of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition.

Images courtesy of AVOCA https://www.facebook.com/avocaorihuelacosta