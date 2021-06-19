



The total investment will be around 35 million euros for 25 luxury villas which will create 120 direct and indirect jobs.

The real estate construction is going extremely well on the Costa del Sol, and the projects on luxury villas multiply along our coast. Demand has not stopped despite the health crisis and the sale of villas with sea views are very much in demand.

Along these lines and constantly looking for new challenges, the promoters Otero Group have embarked on the development of Oceanic, a residencial development of 25 luxury villas situated in Manilva, between Sotogrande and Puerto de la Duquesa. It is its fourth real estate project in the municipality of Campo de Gibraltar, where the developer company is taking full control of the design, construction and marketing. The project predicts the creation of about 120 direct and indirect jobs.

Oceanic will stand on a piece of land with the best views of the Mediterranean coast and the coast of Morocco, which means a unique offer in the area, with a final investment of 35 million euros. The license for the residencial development, which is expected to be completed in mid 2022, will be applied for in October.

The project was presented at noon today on the land, with the presence of the Mayor of Manilva, Mario Jiménez, the Delegate of Tourism in Málaga, Nuria Rodríguez Cubero, and Rubén Otero, CEO of Otero Group.

“Responsable investments will always be welcome by the Manilva Town Hall as this type of constructions improve the local economy and provide many possibilities, as well as sustainable growth and improvement in residencial offer.” stated Jiménez.

With this development, Otero Group has gone for a family environment without the need to renounce to luxury. Each plot has two types of villas, parting from the option of a serene design with Oceanic Silver, expanding to a more elaborate design such as Oceanic Gold, and culminating in a more affluent design, represented in the Unique Villa. This unique one floor home is aimed for the more elderly who look for all the comforts adapted to their age, without the need to go up and down the stairs, washing machine with an adequate height to avoid having to bend down, etc.. It has to be pointed out that there are already 5 reservations from international clients (French, Dutch, Belgium, German but also Kuwaiti).

For this reason, Rubén Otero, General Manager of Otero Group, points out that “Once again, Otero opts for Manilva for its new promotion of luxury villas on the Costa del Sol, with an investment of 35M€. The location offers something unique and special on the Costa del Sol. These types of views cannot be bought these days. It is an honor to be able to offer these magnificent villas situated on a balcony over the sea”.

In their compromise to care for the client, Otero Group decides on the self promotion sale model. This solution, which apart from allowing total control over the design of the villa, results much more economic in comparison to bank guarantee: the saving is almost 20% less, providing total guarantee, the client being owner of the land at all times during the construction.

For more information on the project and the technical and architectural characteristics, please see the press report or visit https://otero.com.es