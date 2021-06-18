



The Orihuela Costa and District Branch of the Royal British Legion was able to meet again last Thursday, for the first time in many a month, when almost 50 members got together at the Olympia Pool Bar in Mil Palmeras for a social gathering.

The branch took the opportunity to pay tribute to a number of it’s unsung heroes, including June and Don Williams who spend time, effort and a great deal of travelling maintaining the dozen book trollies that boost the Annual Poppy Appeal with much welcome funds.

The third member honoured on the night was Jess Blackband who helps to put the Appeal together.

She has been providing support to the organiser, Eddie Coleman, for many years, contributing her much welcome administrative skills to the annual fundraising effort.

After a few words of appreciation from the Branch Chairman Certificates of Appreciation were presented to June, Don and Jess by the President, Graham Rhodes.