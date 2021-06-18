



By Andrew Atkinson

Royal Ascot’s five days meeting finale on Saturday features the Group One Diamond and Jubilee Stakes, Group Three Jersey Stakes and Group Two Hardwicke Stakes.

Point Lonsdale (2.30) trained by Aidan O’Brien goes to post in The Chesham Stakes over 7 furlongs ridden by Ryan Moore tipped to win after winning at The Curragh last month.

Mehmento (3.05) 10-1 trained by Archie Watson and ridden by Hollie Doyle; and Ace Aussie 16-1 are tipped each-way in the 19 runners Jersey Stakes over 7f.

Aidan O’Brien trained Broome (3.40) is selected to win the Hardwicke over 1m 3f with Bangkok 33-1 tipped each-way.

Sir Michael Stoute trained Dream Of Dreams (4.20) ridden by Ryan Moore is tipped to win the Diamond and Jubilee over 6f with Glen Shiel 10-1 selected each-way.

King’s Lynn (5.00) and Chief Of Chiefs are tipped each-way in the 31 runners Wokingham Stakes over 6f.

Fantastic Fox (5.35) (ew) King Frankel (ew); Falcon Knight (6.10) (ew) Global Heat (ew).

NEWMARKET fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.40 Lusail. 2.10 Spanish Kiss. 2.45 First Lott. 3.20 Counsel. 3.55 Faustus (ew). 4.30 Inver Park. 5.05 Numoor (ew).

REDCAR fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.20 Mahagoni. 1.50 Ezanak (ew). 2.25 Ricksen. 3.00 Young Fire. 3.35 Navajo Spring (ew). 4.10 Burscough (ew). 4.45 Mr Trevor.

PERTH fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.00 Corran Cross (ew). 1.30 Fourth Of July. 2.00 Billy The Squid. 2.35 Licklighter. 3.10 Pammi. 3.45 Arhjan (ew). 4.15 Ginistrelli.

DOWN ROYAL fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.10 Dream Oasis. 1.45 Arnhem (ew). 2.20 It’s All A Joke (ew). 2.50 War Hero. 3.25 Ratib (ew). 4.00 Martinique. 4.35 Lady Georgie. 5.10 Captain Attridge.

LINGFIELD PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.45 Shining Aitch (ew). 6.20 Spanish Persuader (ew). 6.50 Gold Souk. 7.20 Arousing. 7.50 Devaste (ew). 8.20 Inner Circle (ew). 8.50 Roman Mist.

HAYDOCK PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 6.00 Constanta. 6.35 Fox Hill. 7.05 Al Shibi. 7.35 Elvrika. 8.05 Fox Power. 8.35 Billy Roberts (ew).

Captions: Aidan O’Brien saddles Broome (3.40) in Royal Ascot Hardwicke Stakes.

The post ROYAL ASCOT – O’Brien trained Broome to sweep up in Hardwicke appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.