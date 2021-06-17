



Following the Royal British Legion Concert Band’s success in December, playing for the Carol’s in the Square, both in Torrevieja and Pilar de la Horadada, the band was ready to start rehearsing again in January.

Unfortunately, once more, because of covid restrictions, we had to cancel all activity until the end of March.

The band is now in rehearsals for the Joint Armed Forces Day Service in Orihuela Cathedral on Saturday the 26th.June.

This is the third time that this important event has taken place and gives the opportunity to support and pray for the work of the many who serve in our respective countries armed forces as sailors, soldiers, airmen and here in Spain members of the Guardia Civil, the National and Local police forces.

For the future the band will be very busy later in the year with a centenary concert in Alicante, poppy appeal launches in Benidorm and La Zenia Boulevard and the annual Remembrance services in November, and of course Carols in the Square, Torrevieja in December.

We are always looking for more musicians to join us in the string, woodwind and brass sections.

If you are interested please contact Graham Robinson at email robinsongraham256@googlemail.com or telephone 658 663 846, alternatively come along to one of our rehearsals.

We rehearse in the basement of the Sophia Wellness Centre, Cabo Roig every Thursday afternoon between 4 and 6pm., you will be made very welcome’.

Being a completely self supported band we are also seeking financial help in the form of sponsorship.

During the last year or so we have played at very few events and therefore our income has been negligible. Sponsorship would greatly help in the day to day running of the band.

Once again, if you can help, please contact Graham, above.