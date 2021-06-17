



For this summer, craft association Amata is preparing a novel project: a weekly fair with arts, crafts and gastronomy in the middle of nature.

The members of Amata, together with the owner, have turned the well known restaurant Betibo in Denia into a small craft world, with workshops for kids and grown ups, art and craft exhibitions, craft stalls, live music and concerts, special activities for children and a wide choice of different dishes and drinks.

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening in summer (from the 25th of June onwards) the doors of Betibo will open at 5 pm for all people who are interested in art, original craft work and good food. From the parking you can walk into the gardens where you will find craft stalls, a Ferris wheel and table games for children of all ages!

You can join a craft workshop, listen to music and in the shade of the big terrace enjoy a good meal, choosing portions of your favourite dishes, even if you are a vegetarian! And inside the building you will find art and craft exhibitions: oil paintings, sculptures in ceramics, wood and paper maché and other work of the artisans.

Every evening one or two artisans give workshops – you can book a space when you arrive or make a reservation by phoning 639 979 678 (English and several other languages spoken). At https://www.puebloartesano.es/Betibo.html you will find a complete programme of the weekend and an explanation of how to get to Betibo.