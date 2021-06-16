It’s Love-ly at Royal Ascot for ‘Over the Moon’ O’Brien





Aidan O’Brien trained four-year-old Love made all in landing the Prince of Wales’s Stakes over 1m 1f at Royal Ascot on Wednesday with the Ballydoyle based maestro ‘Over the Moon’.

“She is going to come on a lot for the run – we’re over the moon with her. She’s very genuine and brave,” said O’Brien.

Ridden by Ryan Moore in the Group One race, 11-10 favourite Love – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – gained a 3/4 length win over Audarya in a battle to the winning line.

Love, added to O’Brien’s CV of the Prince of Wales’s Stakes roll of honour winners, following Duke Of Marmalade, So You Think and Highland Reel.

“Ryan Moore was trying to win and do the right thing for her. All the races are open to her. The King George, the Eclipse, all of them,” said O’Brien.

“She’s a high-class filly. It was her first run since last August and she was able to beat a Breeders’ Cup winner – so I am sure she will improve. I am delighted with her today,” said Moore.

“It was great to get her back today and I am sure she will come on from the run. She is a very honest filly with a lot of ability. Hopefully she will be better as the year goes on,” added Moore.

Artos (8-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info was placed in the Group 2 Queen Mary Fillies Stakes, under Frankie Dettori.

Wordsworth (10-30) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished second in the Group 2 Queen Vase, behind Kemari (15-2).

Queen Power (11-4) tipped each-way ran third in the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge. Selection, Lady Bowthorpe (7-2) finished second behind Indie Angel (22-1) ridden by Frankie Dettori.

Chipotle (22-1) that cost a meagre £10,000, trained by Eve Johnson Houghton and ridden by Charlie Bishop, beat fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way tip Dig Two (7-1) in the 27 runners Listed Windsor Castle Stakes over 5f.

“It was an unbelievable run – the horse was brave. He’s a good horse,” said Bishop.

“I thought the draw had beaten us – it’s absolutely wonderful,” said Eve Johnson Houghton.

The post It’s Love-ly at Royal Ascot for ‘Over the Moon’ O’Brien appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.