



Frankie Dettori rode John and Thady Gosden trained Golden Rules (12-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info to a place in the 19 runners Ascot Stakes Handicap over 2m 3f, backed in from 16-1.

The Class 2 race was won by 66-1 shot Reshoun trained by Ian Williams and ridden by William Buick, who gained a short head verdict ahead of M C Muldoon (11-2); Elysian Flame (16-1) was third with Golden Rules, fourth.

“He got out of the gates and finished beautifully – he was always doing enough. A very nice horse,” said Buick.

“Incredible. The secret was getting him out of the stalls. A great result – well ridden by William,” said Williams.

“We’ve got a great team and days like this make it all worthwhile,” added Williams.

The post Dettori-Golden Rules (12-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info placed in Ascot Stakes appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.