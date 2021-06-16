Bolger-Poetic Flare tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info wins Royal Ascot St James’s Palace Stakes





Jim Bolger trained Poetic Flare (7-2) from 4-1 tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday, ridden by Kevin Manning.

“He’s unbelievable,” said jubilant jockey Manning after skating home in an impressive way.

“It’s good, quick ground and Poetic Flare showed his best,” said Manning of the three year old.

On trainer Bolger, Manning added: “Jim Bolger is a magnificent trainer – also well done to all at the stables.”

Poetic Flare gained a 4 1/2 lengths win in the Group 1 race over 1m, ahead of Lucky Vega (4-1) with Battleground (11-1), third.

