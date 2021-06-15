



Dettori lands 74th Royal Ascot winner on Palace Pier in G1 Queen Anne Stakes

By Andrew Atkinson

Frankie Dettori landed his 74th Royal Ascot winner on John and Thady Gosden trained Palace Pier tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes over 1 mile on Tuesday.

“It was a pressure ride,” said Dettori, who was winning the race for the seventh time.

“It was the first time on this type of ground – good to firm, good in places – but he showed he’s the best around,” said Dettori.

Dettori, 50, who spent time in the gym ahead of racing, finished 1 1/2 lengths ahead of Lope Y Fernandez (12-1) with Sir Busker (22-1) a further length behind, third.

“I’m feeling great, but it’s a pressure ride being on the first race of Royal Ascot.

“I used my judgement to get it right. You want everything to go right – and it did,” said Dettori.

Palace Pier (2-7) winning for the third time this season, saw one punter place a £200,000 double bet on the horse and Battaash (3.40).

John Gosden said: “The horse has a great attitude. He’s not a flashy worker at home, but loved it on the track – he’s a pleasure to be around.”

The post UNDER PRESSURE! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.