O’Brien trained Love gets nod over Lord North in Royal Ascot Prince Of Wales G1 Stakes 





By Andrew Atkinson

Royal Ascot day two gets underway at 2.30pm on Wednesday (June 16) with America based trainer Wesley Ward saddling Twilight Gleaming noted in the Queen Mary Stakes Fillies 22 runners Group 2 over 5 furlongs.

Frankie Dettori rides George R. Arnold trained Artos tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info noted when winning at Churchill Downs last time out.

Ruling (3.05) trained by Joseph O’Brien and ridden by Oisin Murphy is tipped each-way in the Queen Vase Group 2 over 1m 6f. Aidan O’Brien trained Wordsworth with Ryan Moore up is tipped to win.

Lady Bowthorpe (3.40) trained by Willie Jarvis and ridden by Kieran Shoemark is tipped to land the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge over 1m. Sir Michael Stoute saddles Queen Power (ew) with Sylvester De Sousa on board.

Aidan O’Brien trained Love (4.20) gets the nod over Lord North in the Prince Of Wales G1 Stakes over 1m 1f with Ryan Moore up, a high class filly with the 1000 Guineas, Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks stamped on her CV.

Haqeeqy (5.00) trained by John and Thady Gosden and stablemate Magical Morning with Dettori up are both each-way selections in the 33 runners Royal Hunt Cup over 1m.

Ruthin (5.35) trained by Wesley Ward and ridden by Dettori is tipped to land the 28 runners Listed Windsor Castle Stakes over 5f. Dig Two (ew) ridden by James Doyle.

Dreamloper (6.10) ridden by Oisin Murphy and Mostly under Dettori are both each-way tips in the 18 runners Kensington Palace Stakes over 7f.

Main image: Oisin Murphy on Dreamloper is an ew tip in the 6.10

