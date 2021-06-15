



Carmen Samper Campillo, has dedicated her life to “promoting blood donation in Pilar de la Horadada, so it was fitting that on ‘World Donor Day’ last Saturday, that she should be honoured by her townsfolk, and in particular the councillor for health, Nieves Moreno, and the mayor.

Carmen has been a shining example to all donors in the municipality, “because she knows the importance of what it is to donate blood, which means giving life to those who need it most,” explained the councillor, adding “She is a woman full of love, solidarity and kindness.”

The event was attended by her relatives as well as by representatives of the Alicante Transfusion Centre, head of promotion Paca Ferrer Caro, area manager, Marisa Pérez Díez, and head of communication, Alfonso Parra Ortega.

During the event, the oldest donor distinction was given to Amparo Albaladejo Romero, and the youngest donor to Pilar María Giménez Fernández.

Moreno thanked “the great effort made by all the donors in Pilar de la Horadada last year, who made a total of 522 blood donations.”