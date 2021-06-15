



Are you ready to make summer 2021 the best yet?

Well, if your studying in the culture capital of the North, you have absolutely nothing to worry about! With unrivalled music heritage, state-of-the-art sports facilities, international cuisine, and bustling nightlife, there is plenty to see and do in Liverpool city centre.

Whether you’re planning ahead for the holidays or looking for something to take your mind off exam stress and assignments, we’ve pulled together a list of some of the best things to do in Liverpool – both indoors and outdoors.

Things to enjoy in Liverpool

Do you and your friends love nothing more than sipping pints in the beer garden whilst basking in the sun? Perhaps you’ve missed being able to attend live music events due to the pandemic, or you want to delve into some delicious food with good company? Whatever it may be, Liverpool city centre has it all.

1. Albert Dock

Proud to be part of a UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) World Heritage Site, the Albert Dock is packed with history. It’s the perfect spot to take in the city’s iconic architecture, and you can even grab a bite to eat while looking over the marina.

2. The Beatles Story

The Beatles Story is a must for any music lover. Find out about John, Paul, George and Ringo under one roof at the award-winning exhibition and take an underwater trip on a yellow submarine.

3. Football Stadium Tours

Whether you’re a diehard football fan or not, planning a visit to Anfield Stadium (or Goodison Park if you’re a blue!) is a must. If you don’t fancy getting a match ticket and watching the team play for 90 minutes, why not book a stadium tour? You could either go alone or ask a group of friends to come along with you.

4. Liverpool ONE

It’s fair to say that there’s always something going on at Liverpool ONE – from live musical performances from buskers in the street to entertaining activities for the entire family and a superb range of restaurants and bars. And the best bit? Chavasse Park is perfect for taking a well-earned break from shopping whilst making the most of the summer sunshine. It’s also here that you’ll find Liverpool’s most Instagrammable outdoor venue, In The Park by Boujee!

5. Cavern Club

Enjoy live music from musicians and cover bands from mid-afternoon until late at the Cavern Club on Matthew Street – Liverpool’s most famous street. You’ll experience everything from Rock ‘n’ Roll to acoustic performances, not to mention resident artists and brilliant local tribute acts.

6. Sefton Park

There’s no need to stay cooped up at your student accommodation in Liverpool this summer… not when Sefton Park covers 235 acres, is surrounded by stunning Victorian mansions, boasts a café, Palm House, and boating lake! You could go for a walk or run to take your mind off your studies. Or have a picnic in the park with your housemates?

7. Museum of Liverpool

For those who are interested in history, the Museum of Liverpool is certainly worth a visit. It’s one of Britain’s finest museums with a planetarium and award-winning Natural History Centre. Doors open from 10.00am till 5.00pm, and admission is free – so no need to worry about having a fun day out if you’re skint!

8. Mersey River Cruise

Take a trip on the world-famous Mersey Ferries. The 50-minute river tour gives you ample opportunity to admire major sights, such as the Albert Dock, The Three Graces, and Liverpool’s two cathedrals, whilst enjoying the commentary and Liverpool’s iconic waterfront from the deck.

Want to know the best thing you can do in Liverpool this summer?

If you’re studying at one of the three main universities in Liverpool – either in your first, second or third year – you’re going to need somewhere to stay. And if you’re not already staying with Caro Lettings, then it’s worth getting in touch with them today.

They provide some of the best student accommodation Liverpool has to offer – all situated in fantastic locations across the city. That means you’ll be a stone’s throw away from the university, so you won’t have to wake up at the crack of dawn to attend morning lectures.

And with the city’s lively nightlife on your doorstep, you can make the most of your time at uni – without breaking the bank!

To find out more about their availability or to arrange a viewing, call 0800 008 7888.