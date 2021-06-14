



The Councillor for the Environment, Pedro Miguel Moya, and the mayor of the town, travelled to Valencia to collect from the hand of President Ximo Puig, the six blue flags that have been awarded this year for the beaches of Mil Palmeras, Jesuitas, of the Count, Port, Calas de Rocamar and Higuericas.

The international award recognises the high quality of the water in the six beaches of Pilareñas, and also rewards the effort to comply with the required criteria of legality, accessibility, sanitation, environmental education, cleanliness and safety on the beaches.